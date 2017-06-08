Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby

As Christine Corbitt quickly approached her due date, her stomach was undeniably big.

"Towards the end of my pregnancy, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. She's just so huge,'" Corbitt told CBS affiliate WJAX.

13 pounds, 5 ounces! 👶🏻 I'll show you Carleigh's large entry into the world and the team effort behind her birth, @ 5:55 on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/ZtM9aUoDpG — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

Indeed, Carleigh Brooke Corbitt was huge. At 13 pounds, 5 ounces, she was the largest newborn Dr. Eric Edelenbos has ever delivered.

"When the baby was coming out, I was like, 'Is this baby ever going to end?' Everybody in the room kind of just stopped during the delivery and was like, 'Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,'" Edelenbos said.

At mom and baby's three-week checkup in Orange Park, Florida, Carleigh was decked out in pink and white and appeared happy and healthy, though she struggled with gestational diabetes early on.

3) Carleigh's mom is used to big babies (her first two were 9 and 10 pounds), but Carleigh was a surprise to say the least. pic.twitter.com/hQpq6ji7IJ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 5, 2017

Corbitt is used to having big babies. "I've had nine- and 10-pound babies and I figured maybe she'd be 10 pounds. I'd have another 10-pound baby, but she was a surprise," she said.

Carleigh had to stay in the NICU for a bit while her blood sugar levels were checked and she got the all-clear.

As for Corbitt, she plans on taking some much-needed rest -- for good this time.

"I'm done. I'm done. No more babies for me," she said with a smile.