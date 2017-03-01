“Feud” to focus on Charles and Diana for second season

Ryan Murphy has already picked the subject for the second installment of his new FX anthology series, “Feud,” even though the first season hasn’t premiered yet.

The series, which takes a look at infamous stand-offs in pop culture history, will debut with a look inside the hostile atmosphere behind the scenes between “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” stars Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) with “Feud: Bette and Joan,” an eight-episode series that premieres Sunday night.

Murphy -- the creative mind behind fellow FX anthology series “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story” -- has revealed that a second 10-episode installment of “Feud” will debut in 2018 focusing on the marriage and divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

No cast announcements have been made yet, and it was not clear exactly period of their lives would be portrayed.