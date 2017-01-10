Extended version of James Corden's “Carpool Karaoke” to hit Apple Music

“Late Late Show” viewers can get even more “Carpool Karaoke” soon on Apple Music.

Host James Corden is launching an extended version of the segment, which consists of 16 half-hour episodes that will run exclusively on the streaming service, reports Variety.

Don’t expect it to look exactly like the take on the “Late Late Show,” though: This time, Corden won’t be hosting the whole series. Instead, each episode will have a different celebrity “host” in the driver’s seat with more time for an interview. These interviews will pair up stars like John Legend and Alicia Keys, and Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande.

Co-executive producer Ben Winston said, “What James does is so special and singular, it was silly, as we figured out how to make a full series, to try and replicate that.”

The idea was borne from the demand of non-musical celebrities who wanted to participate.

“We wouldn’t do Will Smith on [‘Late Late Show’],” Winston said. “So many people have been getting in touch with us, big movie stars, and we’re like, ‘that’s not really for us,’ but here with Apple Music it’s perfect.”

There is no release date yet for the show, which will be Apple Music’s first original series.