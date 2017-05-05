Ellen DeGeneres revives prank war with Matt Lauer

Just when Matt Lauer thought he was done being pranked by Ellen DeGeneres, the daytime host struck again.

Lauer visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday to celebrate the various milestones each has reached -- including the 20th anniversary of DeGeneres' coming out on her sitcom "Ellen" and their impending 60th birthdays.

Then, as Lauer discussed the questionable music tastes of colleague Savannah Guthrie -- "it's all melancholy acoustic guitar jam, and the lyrics are all about, 'someone broke my heart,'" he complained -- DeGeneres let loose a simple but effective prank.

A male staff-member dressed as Guthrie leapt out of the table next to Lauer and screamed, sending DeGeneres' guest running and yelling, "Oh god!"

"It's so petty. It's so childish," Lauer said as he paced the studio. "You promised. Now I wet my suit. It's the only suit I have, and I'm wearing your underwear in this suit. What is the deal with you?"

DeGeneres, for her part, was very satisfied with the results.