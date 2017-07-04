Ed Sheeran quit Twitter because people are mean

Ed Sheeran has had enough of the negativity that he thinks pervades Twitter. The "Shape of You" singer has officially renounced the social media platform.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it," he said, according to the Sun. "I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that."

Sheeran's account will still be active, however, as the singer-songwriter will still be posting regularly to his Instagram, which will automatically generate tweets with the same content. But he won't be checking back in to see what Twitter users have written in response.

"One comment ruins your day. But that's why I've come off it," he continued. "The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

Sheeran also explained that he gets all the ego-checking he needs from his family and friends, so anonymous strangers shouldn't feel obligated to chime in.

"I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me," Sheeran said. "I don't have to have someone calling me a whatever."