Dunkin' Donuts trying out new name

NEW YORK -- Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name.

A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday a few other stores will get the one-name treatment, as well.

The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell doughnuts.

Dunkin' Donuts said it won't make a decision on whether it will change its name until late next year, when it expects to start redesigning stores.

News of the test was first reported by Nation's Restaurant News.

"We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin' in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our 'America Runs on Dunkin' campaign," the publication quotes a company statement as saying.