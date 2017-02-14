Download Oscar ballot for your office pool or party

Planning an Academy Award office pool, or an Oscar-watching party? Download our ballot of nominees (click here)!

The musical “La La Land” leads in Oscar nominations with 14 (tying the record set by “All About Eve” and “Titanic”), followed by “Moonlight” and “Arrival,” which each scored eight nominations.

Winners of this year’s Academy Awards will be announced on Sunday, February 26, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Download ballot -- Print out this pdf file for your office pool or Oscar party



Complete list of nominees:



Best Picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director:

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“Arrival,” Eric Heisserer

“Fences,” August Wilson

“Hidden Figures,” Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

“Lion,” Luke Davies

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Screenplay:

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

Best Animated Feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

“Moana,” John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

“My Life as a Zucchini,” Claude Barras and Max Karli

“The Red Turtle,” Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

“Zootopia,” Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Best Documentary Feature:

“13th,” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

“Fire at Sea,” Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

“I Am Not Your Negro,” Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck

“Life, Animated,” Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

“O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best Foreign Language Film:

“A Man Called Ove” (Sweden)

“Land of Mine” (Denmark)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“The Salesman” (Iran)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival,” Bradford Young

“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

“Lion,” Greig Fraser

“Moonlight,” James Laxton

“Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto

Best Costume Design:

“Allied,” Joanna Johnston

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Colleen Atwood

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” Consolata Boyle

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

“La La Land,” Mary Zophres

Best Film Editing:

“Arrival,” Joe Walker

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert

“Hell or High Water,” Jake Roberts

“La La Land,” Tom Cross

“Moonlight,” Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best Makeup and Hair:

“A Man Called Ove,” Eva von Bahr and Love Larson

“Star Trek Beyond,” Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo

“Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Best Original Score:

“Jackie,” Mica Levi

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

“Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

“Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell

“Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Best Original Song:

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” from “La La Land” - Music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” from “Trolls” - Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City of Stars,” from “La La Land” - Music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“The Empty Chair,” from “Jim: The James Foley Story” - Music and lyrics by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go,” from “Moana” - Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Production Design:

“Arrival,” Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

“Hail, Caesar!,” Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

“La La Land,” David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

“Passengers,” Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena

Best Sound Editing:

“Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare

“Deep Water Horizon,” Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

“La La Land,” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“Sully,” Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Best Sound Mixing:

“Arrival,” Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

“La La Land,” Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Best Visual Effects:

“Deepwater Horizon,” Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

“Doctor Strange,” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Best Animated Short:

“Blind Vaysha,” Theodore Ushev

“Borrowed Time,” Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” Robert Valley and Cara Speller

“Pearl,” Patrick Osborne

“Piper,” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Documentary Short:

“4.1 Miles,” Daphne Matziaraki

“Extremis,” Dan Krauss

“Joe’s Violin,” Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

“Watani: My Homeland,” Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

“The White Helmets,” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best Live Action Short:

“Ennemis Interieurs,” Selim Azzazi

“La Femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

“Silent Nights,” Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

“Sing,” Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy

“Timecode,” Juanjo Gimenez



