“Doctor Who” slams Donald Trump

The 2016 U.S. presidential election had the same results in the "Doctor Who" universe, apparently, with Donald Trump sitting in the oval office both on TV and in reality.

During the most recent episode of the hit BBC sci-fi adventure, the Doctor's current companion, Bill (played by Pearl Mackie) is tracked down by the U.N. and asked to help find "the president."

"How would I know the president? I mean I wouldn't have even voted for him," Bill responded. "He's ... orange."

"How would I know the president? He's... orange." From #DoctorWho Series 10 Episode 7 'the Pyramid at the end of the World'. pic.twitter.com/dS7JfFVXQR — Doctor Who Page (@DWPageOFFICIAL) May 27, 2017

Mr. Trump -- or an actor portraying him -- doesn't appear in the episode, but the writers have made it clear he exists in their world.

It turned out the U.N. was looking for another president: the Doctor himself, played by Peter Capaldi. Several seasons back, the character was given the title President of Earth.