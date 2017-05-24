"Dirty Dancing": Nicole Scherzinger and Colt Prattes give preview on "Dancing with the Stars"

The TV remake of "Dirty Dancing" airs Wednesday night, and Nicole Scherzinger and Colt Prattes got viewers ready with a preview on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday.

The duo danced to The Contours' "Do You Love Me" against the backdrop of a bar. Prattes plays Johnny Castle, who was originally portrayed by Patrick Swayze, and Scherzinger plays Penny Rivera, originally named Penny Johnson and played by Cynthia Rhodes.

The two recreated an iconic scene from the movie -- though Baby, portrayed by Abigail Breslin in the 2017 version, was absent from the "DWTS" performance. Baby was originally played by Jennifer Grey in the 1987 movie about a girl on a family trip in the Catskills who strikes a romance with the resort's dance instructor.

ABC's TV movie was a big acting break for Prattes. The dancer told ET, "I was driving my wife to work. I jumped out of the car and ran around in circles" when he got the part.

He said he believe he has what it takes to please fans of the original.

"Patrick Swayze is 'Dirty Dancing,'" said Prattes. "Nobody can do what he did, but I bring myself to it as best I can and hope I can do it justice." See the "DWTS" routine here.

"Dirty Dancing" airs Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC.