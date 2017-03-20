Dave Chappelle on fame, leaving "Chappelle's Show" and Netflix special

For 30 years – since he was a teenager – Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh. He blew up with two hilarious seasons of “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central, and then famously walked away.

“I was talkin’ to a guy… he basically said to me that comedy is a reconciliation of paradox,” Chappelle told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. “And I think that that was a irreconcilable moment for me. That I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it didn’t feel anything like what I imagined success should feel like. It just didn’t feel right.”

Chappelle’s now back, this time with a three-part stand-up comedy special on Netflix, premiering Tuesday.

