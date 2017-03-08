Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong movie slated for 2018

Movie fans will have to wait quite a while to see Ryan Gosling walk on the moon.

The actor’s turn as Neil Armstrong in the biopic “First Man” -- which re-teams Gosling with his Oscar-winning “La La Land” director, Damien Chazelle -- will hit theaters on Oct. 12, 2018, Universal Pictures announced Tuesday.

The film, based on the book by James R. Hansen, will focus on the period of 1961 to 1969 and the struggle by NASA to successfully land a man on the moon. DreamWorks is co-financing the film.

While October 2018 is still 19 months away, its release calendar is already filling up. “First Man” will be coming out between the releases of two Warner Bros. films -- “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa, and “Jungle Book: Origins,” directed by Andy Serkis, which was originally slated for this year.