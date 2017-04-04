Chris Evans opens up after breakup from Jenny Slate

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are keeping it classy post-breakup.

Just a week after Slate called her ex a “lovely person” in an interview with Vulture, Evans is saying he’s “endlessly grateful” for having met his “Gifted” co-star despite their breakup in February.

The romance between the comedic actress and “Captain America” star lasted nine months. Evans tells USA Today that Slate is “an incredible human being” and “a very, very special person.”

Slate also called Evans “truly one of the kindest people” she’s ever met in the aforementioned interview. But she added that the breakup was probably for his best. She says she hasn’t spoken with Evans much lately, but would “love to be his friend one day.”

Moviegoers can catch a glimpse of the former couple’s chemistry when “Gifted” opens Friday.