Chris Cornell's daughter Toni pays tribute to dad and Chester Bennington

Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell, paid a moving tribute to her dad and late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on Friday.

Toni, who is just 12, looked completely at ease as she sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on stage with OneRepublic on "Good Morning America."

Linkin Park was originally supposed to perform Friday, but the band canceled their tour and concert dates after Bennington died. Instead, OneRepublic filled in.

"This is just an honor to be here," OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder said on "Good Morning America." Tedder, who was friends with Cornell, said, "I was lucky enough to write and produce with [Cornell], and get to know him and his family over the years. He was even in one of our videos."

Toni said of performing with OneRepublic, "It's an honor to perform this for my dad and for Chester and to sing for them."

The song choice was particularly meaningful because Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral in May.

Bennington died at 41 on July 20, what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday. Cornell died on May 18. Both singers died by suicide by hanging.