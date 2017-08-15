Chick-fil-A sandwich had dead rodent baked inside, lawsuit alleges

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County woman is suing Chick-fil-A, claiming a dead rodent was baked into the bun of her sandwich, CBS Philly reports.

In the lawsuit, obtained by CBS Philly, Ellen Manfalouti claims that on Nov. 25, 2016, she had her friend purchase a chicken sandwich for her at the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2424 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, Pa.

According to the suit, Manfalouti took a bite out of the sandwich before discovering that there was a dead rodent baked into the bun.

William Davis, who's representing Manfalouti, says she was treated at a local hospital for extreme nausea.

Lawsuit exhibit via CBS Philly

Manfalouti is now suing the Bucks County business and its manager, Dave Heffernan, for more than $50,000.

The lawsuit stated that "defendants Dave Heffernan and Chick-fil-A of Oxford Valley Road failed to supervise employees who intentionally and/or knowingly served a sandwich to a customer with a dead rodent baked into the bun. This action was a direct cause of the Plaintiff's injuries."

Manfalouti is seeking punitive and compensatory damages related to her pain and suffering, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, PTSD and medical bills, Davis says in the filing.

Heffernan said he could not comment on the allegations in a statement to CBS Philly.

"We are aware, and the guest's allegations are being investigated. This is an ongoing legal matter, therefore we cannot comment any further at this time," he said.