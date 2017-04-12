Charlie Murphy, comedian and brother of Eddie Murphy, dead at 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away at 57, reports the AP.

The actor was also the older brother of Eddie Murphy. Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati.

Murphy made his feature film debut in “Harlem Nights” with his brother Eddie in 1989 and had various roles in films like “Night at the Museum” and several TV shows. He also had his own comedy special called “Charlie Murphy: I Will Not Apologize,” which was released in 2010. He most recently acted as Marshal Williams in the Starz show “Power.”

Murphy was perhaps best known for his skits involving a fictionalized Rick James character on “Chappelle’s Show.” He often worked closely with his brother, co-writing and acting in Eddie’s projects.

He is survived by their three children. Murphy’s wife Tisha Taylor Murphy also died after battling cancer in 2009.

Less than one day ago, Murphy wrote his last tweet. He wrote, “One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.”

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible. — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017

Fellow artists paid tribute to Murphy on social media.

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Charlie Murphy. He was one funny, kind man. Sending love and light to his family and friends. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

NO! Charlie Murphy is one of the greatest storytellers I've ever heard in my life! My heart goes out to his family and all who loved him! https://t.co/UqWRBqFrxT — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 12, 2017