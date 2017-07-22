Dozens hospitalized for excessive drinking at Chance The Rapper concert

HARTFORD, Conn. -- More than 90 people were hospitalized Friday during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper in Connecticut, officials said.

A large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication," Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday.

Foley said officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7′s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

In a series of three tweets, Foley posted video of attendees tailgating, repeating the message: "Did you drop your teen off at the concert tonight. This is what it looks like. & HPD is enforcing underage drinking in the lots."

Parents:

Did you drop your teen off at the concert tonight. This is what it looks like. & HPD is enforcing underage drinking in the lots. pic.twitter.com/qtsVKOGJTH — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 21, 2017

The crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. Foley said tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."