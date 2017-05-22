Chaffetz says Comey hearing before House Oversight Committee postponed

Fired FBI Director James Comey will not be testifying in a public hearing at any time this week.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, had invited Comey to testify at a hearing on Wednesday on the circumstances surrounding his termination.

But Chaffetz has since issued a tweet saying he had spoken with Comey, and that the former director wants to speak speak with Robert Mueller, the newly-appointed special counsel investigating Russian meddling into the 2016 election, before agreeing to a public testimony. The hearing has now been postponed with no future date on the books.

Spoke with Comey. He wants to speak with Special Counsel prior to public testimony. Hearing Wed postponed. @GOPoversight — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 22, 2017

Comey had also declined to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which also extended him an invitation to testify, according to that committee's chairman and ranking member.

Comey, however, is still expected to testify in a public hearing before Senate Intelligence Committee members. Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said Friday that Comey would agree to testify sometime after Memorial Day.

This comes as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, notifying the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.