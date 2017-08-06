CDC "quarantines" its own equipment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it has "quarantined" some of its own stock-piled equipment following a 60 Minutes report that questioned whether the gear, recommended for protection against the Ebola virus, was defective.

The 60 Minutes story quoted former employees and internal company documents regarding MICROCOOL surgical gowns made by Halyard Health (formerly a division of Kimberly-Clark). The investigation first aired in May 2016 and was re-broadcast this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the CBS Television network.

CBS News

Based on documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, 60 Minutes reported that MICROCOOL gowns were part of the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies for use in future outbreaks and emergencies. The stockpile is maintained by the CDC.

In response to an inquiry from 60 Minutes, the CDC sent the broadcast a statement saying, "The gowns are being quarantined within the SNS [Strategic National Stockpile] inventory and there are no current plans to use them." The CDC's full statement can be found here.

In April, a group of hospitals sued Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health in Los Angeles federal court over the alleged defects in the MICROCOOL gowns. After a nine-day trial, a jury found the companies liable for fraud and awarded $454 million in damages. Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health are challenging the decision in court.

In the 60 Minutes story, Halyard's chief operating officer Chris Lowery told correspondent Anderson Cooper that the allegations that the MICROCOOL gowns didn't meet industry standards were completely false. "We get less than one complaint for every million gowns sold," Lowery said. "And...we've never received even one report of a health care professional contracting an infection as a result of a flaw in our product."

But attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented the plaintiffs in the recent Los Angeles court case, said in response to the CDC statement, "The CDC has finally determined what we have known for years and what the federal jury determined in April -- the gowns are defective and place healthcare workers at risk for serious injury and death. You don't quarantine a product that has no problems and is safe."

Reported by Andy Court, Sarah Fitzpatrick & Evie Salomon.