CBS unveils six new series for the fall season

Six new series -- three comedies and three dramas -- will be joining the fall schedule this year on CBS, the network announced ahead of its annual upfront presentation in New York Wednesday.

The network will launch comedies "Young Sheldon," "9JKL" and "Me, Myself & I" and dramas "S.W.A.T.," "SEAL Team" and "Wisdom of the Crowd" when the new season kicks off in September.

"Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" will debut with its parent series in a special preview on Sept. 25 before returning in its regular Thursday time slot on Nov. 2 after the conclusion of "Thursday Night Football."

CBS will also introduce new shows "Instinct" -- a crime drama starring Alan Cumming and Naveen Andrews -- and "By the Book" -- about a New Yorker (Jay R. Ferguson) who decides to try to live in strict accordance with the Bible -- later in the 2017-2018 season.

CBS FALL 2017-18 SCHEDULE

Monday:

8:00 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory," "Kevin Can Wait" (starting Oct. 30)

8:30 p.m. "Young Sheldon" (Sept. 25 special preview only)

8:30 p.m. "9JKL" (premiering Oct. 2),

9:00 p.m. "Kevin Can Wait," "Me, Myself & I" (starting Oct. 30)

9:30 p.m. "Me, Myself and I," "Superior Donuts" (starting Oct. 30)

10:00 p.m. "Scorpion"

Tuesday:

8:00 p.m. "NCIS"

9:00 p.m. "Bull"

10:00 p.m. "NCIS: New Orleans"

Wednesday:

8:00 p.m. "Survivor"

9:00 p.m. "SEAL Team"

10:00 p.m. "Criminal Minds"

Thursday:

8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT "NFL Thursday Night Football (Sept. 28 through Oct. 26)

8:00 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" (starting Nov. 2)

8:30 p.m. "Young Sheldon" (starting Nov. 2)

9:00 p.m. "Mom" (starting Nov. 2)

9:30 p.m. "Life in Pieces" (starting Nov. 2)

10:00 p.m. "S.W.A.T." (starting Nov. 2)

Friday:

8:00 p.m. "MacGyver"

9:00 p.m. "Hawaii Five-0"

10:00 p.m. "Blue Bloods"

Saturday:

8:00 p.m. "Crimetime Saturday"

9:00 p.m. "Crimetime Saturday"

10:00 p.m. "48 Hours"

Sunday:

7:00 p.m. "60 Minutes"

8:00 p.m. "Wisdom of the Crowd"

9:00 p.m. "NCIS: Los Angeles"

10:00 p.m. "Madam Secretary"