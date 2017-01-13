Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated in upcoming Star Wars, Lucasfilms says

Princess Leia will not be digitally recreated in any upcoming Star Wars films, Lucasfilms said on Friday.

Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic role, died on Dec. 27th. She appeared in the original three films, and returned for a cameo in “The Force Awakens.” An image of young Princess Leia appeared in the final frames of the prequel “Rogue One.”

Fisher completed filming Episode VIII, but it’s unclear what plan there was for Leia in that film or in the planned Episode IX. But rumors ciriculated online that Disney and Lucasfilms were in neogitations with Fisher’s estate to use CGI to include her likeness in future films.

In the statement, Lucasfilms shot down those rumors, saying they had “no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family,” the statement read. “She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”