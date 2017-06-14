"Broad City" to bleep out Trump's name in new season

"Broad City" is coming back for Season 4, and you won't be hearing much about President Trump: The stars have made it clear that Mr. Trump has no place on their show.

The Comedy Central show had a guest spot from Hillary Clinton last season, but Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer say they won't even acknowledge Mr. Trump in the upcoming season.

"There's no airtime for this orange [person]," Glazer told USA Today. "We bleep his name the whole season."

There is a plotline, however, that attributes at least some power to the Trump administration. One episode deals with the character Ilana losing her ability to have an orgasm because of the current administration.

"It's just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in such danger," explained Glazer. "So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it's wild."

A scene from the raunchy trailer appears to show Ilana getting a tattoo while shouting, "F**k you, Trump," with the president's name bleeped out, as promised.

The trailer also shows that guest stars will include RuPaul, Steve Buscemi, Shania Twain and Wanda Sykes. Season 4 is set to air in August.