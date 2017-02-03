Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction at Las Vegas concert

Britney Spears revealed a little more than she meant to while performing on stage on Wednesday during her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old pop icon suffered a wardrobe malfunction while singing her 2013 hit “Work Bitch.”

Spears, who was rocking a particularly low-cut shimmering green unitard, inadvertently exposed her breast while performing some of the song’s high-energy choreography.

The moment was captured on camera by a fan in the audience, who posted the since-removed video on Twitter.

The diva seemed not to notice the nip slip when it occurred, as she continued to dance without attempting to cover up her breast.

britney's reaction to her boob popping out is so cute pic.twitter.com/rv2dnT1I7X — ㅤㅤㅤ (@godneybjs) February 3, 2017

This isn’t the first time Spears has experienced some revealing problems with her costuming. Back in October, the singer’s bra strap snapped in the middle of her rendition of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.”

One year prior to that incident, Spears’ black bodysuit split all the way down her back, revealing her undergarments. Needless to say, she’s learned how to deal with this sort of mishaps like a pro.