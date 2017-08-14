Bond denied for Charlottesville car attack suspect James Fields

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd demonstrating against a white supremacist rally.

Judge Robert Downer said during a bond hearing Monday he would appoint a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr.

Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and hurting 19 others.

Outside the court Monday, people chanted "Nazis, go home," at two white supremacists who blamed the media for Saturday's attack, after a rally held by white supremacists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields has been in custody since Saturday.

Just hours before the apparent attack, pictures show Fields at the alt-right rally dressed in the de facto uniform of a white supremacist group carrying a shield with racist symbols.

"He just looked off, he had that kind of 1,000-yard stare; it just kinda grabbed me," said photographer Kyle Petrozza. "Knowing what he did, it's kind of haunting now, you know. At the time, I thought I was photographing someone who might just be, you know, a follower, you know, just along for the march, but obviously not."

Fields grew up in Kentucky and moved to Ohio with his mother about a year ago. He joined the Army in 2015 but left after four months "due to a failure to meet training standards."

A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race.