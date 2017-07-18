Bobcat that attacked man and dog tests positive for rabies

PHOENIX -- Authorities say a bobcat that attacked a large dog and bit a man in Arizona's Anthem Country Club area last weekend has tested positive for rabies.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department received a call Sunday night that a man was bitten on the hand by a bobcat.

The man says the bobcat attacked a German shepherd and he was bitten while trying to separate the two animals.

The bobcat was caught and underwent a necropsy.

Tissue samples were sent to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Officials announced Monday that results showed the bobcat tested positive for rabies.

Game and Fish officials say bobcats are rarely a threat to people, but they can be aggressive if they become sick, trapped or are defending offspring or a territory.