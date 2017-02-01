Bob Dylan set to release triple album

Newly minted Nobel laureate Bob Dylan will continue his exploration of American standards with his first-ever triple album, the famed singer-songwriter announced Tuesday.

The “Like a Rolling Stone” singer is set to release his 38th studio album -- and his first triple-disc release -- on March 31. The new album, “Triplicate,” will feature 30 classic songs from the American songbook from artists like Lee Adams, Ted Koehler, Charles Strouse and Cy Coleman.

The three discs of the release will be dubbed “‘Til The Sun Goes Down,” “Devil Dolls” and “Comin’ Home Late.”

Dylan’s last two albums -- “Fallen Angels” and “Shadows in the Night” -- contained covers of similar songs. “Triplicate” will mark his first release since being awards the Nobel Prize in literature.