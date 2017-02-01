Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement breaks record

Beyoncé’s twins haven’t even been born yet and they are already causing a social media sensation.

The singer’s Instagram post where she announced she is pregnant with twins has become the most-liked Instagram post of all time with 6.7 million likes -- in just eight hours.

The previous most-liked post was a Selena Gomez Coca-Cola ad, which was posted in June and has 6.3 million likes.

Beyoncé, who is mother to Blue Ivy, 5, with husband, Jay Z, announced the news with an arty photo where is she shows her bare baby bump while wearing a veil and with a floral arrangement behind her.

Beyoncé, famously revealed her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. During her performance of “Love On Top,” she opened her blazer and smiled at the audience and rubbed her baby bump.

In 2012, Jay Z revealed in a song that Beyoncé had once suffered a miscarriage.

He rapped in “Glory” about Blue Ivy, “Last time, the miscarriage was so tragic. We was afraid you would disappear. But nah, baby, you magic.”