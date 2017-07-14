Beyonce debuts twins Rumi and Sir Carter

The world has finally gotten its first look at Beyonce and Jay-Z's newborn twins.

The "Crazy in Love" singer posted a portrait on Instagram late Thursday of herself and the two new arrivals, revealing their names as "Sir Carter and Rumi," and confirming their date of birth.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she wrote. That would put the babies' date of birth at June 13.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The floral-infused portrait is similar in style to the photo Beyonce used for her birth announcement in February. That photo became the most-liked Instagram photo of all time, with 11 million likes to date.

But the new one stands a chance of beating it, as it had already garnered 6.8 million likes by Friday morning.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, also shared the photo in her own Instagram post, captioning it, "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, Boy and girl what a blessing."