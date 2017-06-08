"Beatriz at Dinner" stars talk awkward encounters

Everyone knows that dinner parties can get really awkward, but they usually don't reach the discomfort levels found during the meal in Miguel Arteta's new film, "Beatriz at Dinner."

In it, Connie Britton stars as Cathy, an Orange County socialite hosting a dinner to celebrate the recent success of real estate mogul Doug Strutt, played by Lithgow. The balance of the evening gets thrown off after Cathy invites her masseuse, Beatriz (Salma Hayek) to stay for dinner after her car breaks down.

Lithgow and Britton spoke to CBS News about their own tactics for managing an awkward social situation -- with both actors opting for defusing a situation rather than chucking a phone at someone's head.

"Beatriz at Dinner" is in theaters starting June 9.