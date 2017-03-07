Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump is in love with me

“Celebrity Apprentice” host Arnold Schwarzenegger has a theory on why President Donald Trump keeps tweeting about him: “I think he’s in love with me,” he said on SiriusXM’s “The Michael Smerconish Program.”

Schwarzenegger and Mr. Trump are engaged in a well-documented feud over “Celebrity Apprentice,” which Schwarzenegger recently announced he’s leaving.

Smerconish asked the former governor of California, “Why do you think the president is fixated on you? Why does he keep talking about you through his Twitter feed?”

Schwarzenegger responded, “I think he’s in love with me.”

When Smerconish said, “You’ve had a long relationship with him,” Schwarzenegger simply said, “Oh, yes.”

The public spat started when Mr. Trump mocked Schwarzenegger in January after the new season premiered and said, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “So much for being a movie star.”

Recently, Schwarzenegger told Empire Magazine he’s through with the show and alleged that Mr. Trump’s attachment to the franchise has brought it a bad rap.

“Under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again,” he said. “It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show ... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’”