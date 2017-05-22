Ariana Grande OK after reports of explosion at concert, representative says

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Ariana Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK following reports of an explosion at her concert in Manchester, England.

Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead with around 50 others injured following reports of a blast Monday night at Manchester Arena.

Carozza they are investigating what happened.

Sky News reported that the concert was sold out Monday.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The city of Manchester released the following the statement on Twitter:

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

Fellow musicians and celebrities also posted online about the incident:

My heart breaks for everyone who endured the terrifying attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester. I'm praying for everyone there... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

I just heard about the attack at Ariana's concert.This is truly awful. I'm sending my deepest condolences & praying for every one affected🙏🏼 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Horrified hearing about what's going on in Manchester . Bless everyone x — Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017