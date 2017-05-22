Ariana Grande OK after reports of explosion at concert, representative says

Last Updated May 22, 2017 8:31 PM EDT
Joseph Carozza, a representative from Ariana Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK following reports of an explosion at her concert in Manchester, England.
Police say 19 people have been confirmed dead with around 50 others injured following reports of a blast Monday night at Manchester Arena.
Carozza they are investigating what happened.
Sky News reported that the concert was sold out Monday.
The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The city of Manchester released the following the statement on Twitter:
Fellow musicians and celebrities also posted online about the incident: