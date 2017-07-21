"American Horror Story: Cult" teaser drops

The first teaser is out for "American Horror Story" Season 7, and it looks pretty twisted.

Creator Ryan Murphy hinted before that at least one clown -- Twisty -- would be making an appearance in the new season, but the new trailer shows that there are hordes of clowns. Coulrophobes might want to stay away.

The teaser was released after Murphy unveiled the name of Season 7 at Comic-Con: "American Horror Story: Cult." The video shows dozens of sinister-looking clowns wearing the same uniform, ambling and swaying around with axes. Murphy said before that Season 7 would be inspired by the 2016 presidential election. The cult theme comes in as the video asks, "Join us" and directs fans to AHS7.com, where viewers must "join" the "cult" in order to sign up for updates about Season 7.

Murphy has also dropped several clues on his Instagram about Season 7. He has posted photos of bees and hands coming out of a head with the caption "AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity."

The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter. Lena Dunham is set to appear -- a move that upset some "AHS" fans.

One Twitter user even responded to the teaser, "I'm not joining any cult that has Lena Dunham in it."

Watch the teaser below.