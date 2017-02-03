Super Bowl 2017: Watch the commercials

This Sunday's Super Bowl marks the occasion when the leading creatives in the advertising game put their best game face on for us. Which commercials will be the most memorable, most emotional, the funniest, the most technically astonishing? And would viewers even be able to remember the products being sold?

A little girl competes in a soapbox derby race while her dad, in voiceover, contemplates the world into which she was born -- one in which women are valued less than men -- and how that world is changing. An emotional testament to girl power (especially to those sitting behind a wheel), and to pay equality in the workplace, to which Audi has pledged its commitment. Agency: Venables Bell & Partners.

2017 Lexus LC and LS: "Man and Machine"

This extended cut of "Man and Machine" (featuring just the LC model) stars dancer Charles "Lil' Buck" Riley, with vocals by Sia ("Move Your Body") and narration by Minnie Driver. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund. Agency: Team One.



Hyundai: Still To Come

Hyundai's Super Bowl ad was not available for pre-screening, because it hadn't been shot yet. It will actually be filmed during the game, featuring fans' reactions, and shown right after the final play. Their campaign line is: "This year, some of the better moments of the Super Bowl won't only happen on the field."