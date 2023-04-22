Penn Hills firefighters help baby owl that fell 40 out of nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a team effort to get a baby owl back in its nest this weekend.

The Penn Hills No.7 Volunteer Fire Company said Saturday on Facebook that a baby great horned owl fell about 40 to 50 feet from its nest. The owl was taken to the Animal Rescue League of Western Pennsylvania for treatment and released.

The Penn Hills No.7 Volunteer Fire Company, Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department Station 225 and Thad Stevens Volunteer Fire Department were called to help put the owl back in the nest.

"While placing the Owl back in its nest, firefighters found another baby Great Horned Owl in the nest. Companies successful reunited the baby owl," the Facebook post said.