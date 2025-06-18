Man charged with impersonating officer in Northeast Philadelphia robbery where woman was zip-tied, police say

A 54-year-old man was charged on Wednesday with impersonating a law enforcement officer during a robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia store where he zip-tied a woman, police said.

Robert Rosado, of Lawndale, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, weapons offenses, theft by deception, and other related offenses in the robbery that happened inside a business in Mayfair earlier in June, according to police.

Police said Rosado entered the business on June 8 and zip-tied a 50-year-old woman and stole about $1,000 before fleeing the scene in a white Ford E-250 van.