Woman rescued from roof after saving everyone from burning home in Plainfield, New Jersey

A woman was saved from the roof of her burning home in Somerset County, New Jersey, after saving everyone else in the home.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Flames ripped through the home on Richard Way in North Plainfield. Neighbors woke up to the sound of screams.

"Looked out the bedroom window with my fiancé. And he says, 'Oh my God. The house is on fire,'" neighbor Kristen Sweeney said.

"Heavy fire coming out at least four windows from the basement area," North Plainfield Fire Chief William Eaton said.

Eaton said there were six people in the home. A woman was trapped on the roof.

A house fire in North Plainfield, N.J. on July 11, 2025. Jeffrey Meyer, Sr.

"She actually went through the home to alert everybody. She was the first one of the six. She did hear the functional smoke detectors, which was great. She was able to alert everybody. But then when she went back upstairs to retrieve her dog, she was unable to come back down the stairs, due to the smoke getting worse. So she did decide to shut her door and go out the window," Eaton said.

Firefighters used a ladder to help the woman down.

"Putting myself in those shoes, I can't imagine the kind of fear I would feel if that was my only escape from the house," Sweeney said.

The trapped woman suffered only minor injuries. Officials said the working smoke detectors helped save the lives of everyone inside, including the pets.

"If she didn't have those, it could have been very tragic," Eaton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.