After 11-year battle, South Seaside Park can secede from Berkeley Township, N.J., court rules

Jersey Shore's South Seaside Park can secede from its township, court rules

New Jersey's top court ruled South Seaside Park can secede from Berkeley Township.

The decision ends an 11-year battle in the Jersey Shore town.

South Seaside Park's beaches and community are just minutes away from Seaside Park, but since it came into existence, it has been part of Berkeley Township, which is 15 minutes away and on the mainland.

"The distance to do anything, if you wanted senior services - you have to drive. If you want recreation for your son and daughter, you have to drive," South Seaside Park resident Don Whiteman, Jr. said.

Whiteman and other South Seaside Park residents began their fight to secede from Berkeley Township more than a decade ago. New Jersey's supreme court has ruled the small town of about 500 people can petition to join neighboring Seaside Park.

"I think it's a good idea. We are already basically Seaside. Police are down here a lot, fire department, rescue squads," South Seaside Park resident Brad Lebbing said.

Berkeley Township Mayor John Bacchione said the court battle has ended, but that the ruling could mean higher property taxes for his residents.

"South Seaside Park represents 10.43% of our rateables and that's a huge hole we have a $62 million budget here currently in Berkeley Township," Bacchione said.

The residents who fought for secession say the next step is to go to Seaside Park and petition to be a part of it. Whiteman says there's no indication that Seaside Park would say no.

"Previous years, 1979, the issue came up. Courts ruled they are allowed to annex and Seaside Park at that time said no," Bacchione said.

That de-annexation campaign was led by Whiteman's father.

"Couple years before he died, he had all the paperwork. He said, 'Here son, take it. You may need it,'" Whiteman said.

Whiteman is hoping this time around Seaside Park will accept his community.

Seaside Park's mayor tells CBS News New York he hasn't received the petition, but when the borough does, councilmembers will weigh their options.