Mother who survived car explosion says "her fight isn't over"

A woman whose car caught fire is on the hook after insurance doesn't cover all costs

A harrowing experience for a Minnesota woman and her 5-year-old daughter who escaped a car explosion. A traumatic memory, but her fight isn't over.

"I thought for a solid minute I was gonna lose her when I jumped out the car," said Alexa Johnson of Big Lake.

Last October, Johnson was driving back from a routine tire appointment when her brakes stopped and she saw smoke. Next thing she knew, her 2020 Kia Sportage, which she'd only owned for one year, engulfed in flames.

"She, smart and brave unbuckled jumped through the driver door and we ran maybe 20 feet and it hit the gas line and blew up like a bomb," Johnson said about her daughter Hayzel's escape.

Johnson owed $23,365 on the vehicle and received roughly $18,000 from Progressive. After gap insurance kicked in, she still thinks she shouldn't have to pay the roughly $600 deficit. In a January 2025 letter, Johnson was told that each day she doesn't pay, 19 cents will accrue.

"I tried to do the class action lawsuit and got denied because there wasn't enough evidence," Johnson added.

After three investigations, a cause remains undetermined.

WCCO reached out to Kia who says:

"According to Kia Customer Care, the vehicle owner was contacted late last week after it was learned that she has settled with her insurance company."

Where Progressive says:

"We are glad that Ms. Johnson and her daughter were ok following this incident. We can't discuss the details of a specific claim publicly, but we will continue to be here for Ms. Johnson to address any additional questions or concerns she may have."

"We didn't lose our lives, so I'm super thankful. I feel like there should be answers and accountability and shouldn't be blamed on me," Johnson told WCCO.

Johnson wants to thank the first responders and a Good Samaritan, who she still doesn't know, that helped the two get to safety that day.