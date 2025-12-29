North Miami man attacked roommate with machete, liquor bottle after argument over spitting, police say

A North Miami man was arrested on Christmas Day following an alleged attack on his roommate with a machete and liquor bottle after a dispute over spitting, police say.

According to the North Miami Police Department, 27-year-old Macksouel Desir was standing outside the residence on NW 7th Avenue early Christmas morning and was spitting on the floor when the victim approached him and told him to stop.

That's when the two began to argue about their personal space and the victim told Desir he needed to leave. He then began to put Desir's belonging outside, according to the arrest report.

At that point, Desir allegedly pushed the victim, and the victim pushed back.

Suspect used knife in "slashing motion" during attack, investigators say

Macksouel Desir. Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

Investigators said that during the argument, Desir armed himself with a knife that had been outside and then began to use the knife in a "slashing motion" and cut the victim in several parts of the body, according to the arrest report.

The victim told investigators that he ran away in fear for his life, and Desir chased him. The victim also said that Desir grabbed a machete and hit him with the handle in the back of the head as he ran away to find help.

The victim was able to run to a nearby supermarket for help, with Desir following close behind, investigators said.

While in the parking lot, Desir grabbed a glass liquor bottle that has been on top of a parked vehicle and hit the victim in the head with it, investigators said.

The victim was then able to get inside the supermarket and police were called. And Desir fled the scene.

According to the arrest report, the victim suffered lacerations to his shoulders and palm and was taken to a hospital to get stitches.

Desir was eventually located by North Miami police and he was arrested.

According to the arrest report Desir was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.