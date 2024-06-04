Watch CBS News
Deputies found inmate who escaped from hospital in Carson

By Marissa Wenzke

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies found an inmate who escaped from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Carson Tuesday, authorities said.

The inmate was being treated for an injury at the hospital when he fled, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said just after 10 a.m. By 10:40 a.m., the department confirmed deputies were still searching for him. 

Just before 11 a.m., deputies found the inmate, authorities said.

Earlier, deputies were searching a nearby construction site, according to the sheriff's department.

Aerial footage at the time showed multiple patrol cars just outside the site.

No other details have been released.

