Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement stepping down this year

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement, who was appointed by former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2017, announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down later this year.

Clement issued an official statement, saying she will resign "no later than April 30, 2025."

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement's full statement

"Today, I notified Governor Whitmer I will be stepping down from the Michigan Supreme Court no later than April 30, 2025. Leading our state's highest court has been an opportunity to continue a proud record of independence, fairness, and commitment to the rule of law. I am thankful to my colleagues for their support and friendship, as well as for their willingness to seek common ground in serving the people of Michigan. "Our team at the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) has consistently made it clear that no one works harder in the fight to make our justice system more efficient, more accessible, more transparent, more accountable, and more data driven. I am especially proud of the work we have done to increase our capacity to collect and analyze data by connecting local trial courts to a statewide system. At the same time, our efforts to support implementation of juvenile justice reform will ultimately make sure every youth who needs help can get the support they need to succeed. Most of all, SCAO has become a force for good toward achieving our shared goal of a justice system that works better for everyone." "Going forward, my plan is to continue working to find ways to bring people together, to put data to work, and to make a difference in the lives of people so that interactions with our justice system result in safer communities and stronger families."

Clement was named chief justice in November 2022 after being selected unanimously by fellow justices. She was elected again in January 2023 and 2025.