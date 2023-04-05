Testimony continues for Gannon's father in third day of Letecia Stauch murder trial

Gannon's father testified for the second time in the third day of Letecia Stauch's murder trial as she is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson.

Authorities allege Letecia killed 11-year-old Gannon in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing on Jan. 27, 2020, while his father was on a National Guard deployment.

On the third day of the trial, Gannon's father, Al Stauch, took the stand for the second day in a row. He was questioned about phone calls between himself and the defendant the day after Gannon disappeared.

Court documents reveal Letecia told Stauch that she and Gannon were followed by a guy in a red vehicle, while a man kidnapped her stepson. Stauch says Letecia called the kidnapper two different names.

In a different call, she told Stauch that Gannon was riding his bike, fell off and got hurt.

FBI wiretapped Letecia's phone calls as they were played out in front of the courtroom.

Attorneys for Stauch, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, countered that by claiming she suffered a "major psychotic crack" as a result of childhood trauma when she killed Gannon.

The trial is expected to last throughout the week.