Search continues for 4 missing children out of Arapahoe County after one week

After one week, investigators in Arapahoe County are still searching for four missing children.

On July 2, the call came in. Four siblings never returned to their foster home after a sanctioned unsupervised visit with their father, Howard Myles.

"That father had taken his kids out for the weekend for several days. He failed to return them on the 2nd when he was supposed to," said Deputy John Bartmann, spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Police are searching for Heaven, Israel, Jehoward, and Jyron, who range in age from four to nine.

They now believe the children's mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them.

"There's a past history of domestic violence and some other violent crimes that have been committed with the children present between both the mother and the father," said Bartmann.

Bartmann says the past violence was not directed at the children, but they're still in danger.

"There's a reason the Department of Human Services put them into foster care and we really do need to get them into a safe place and make sure that they're safe," said Bartmann.

Investigators believe the family may be heading to Louisiana, or to Dallas.

"They could still be in Colorado and we ask that everybody be on the lookout for them," said Bartmann.

They may be travelling in a gold 2005 Holda Pilot, that may have stolen or fake plates.

"We really need to find these kids and make sure they're okay," said Bartmann.

If you see the car, or the family, call Arapahoe County dispatch at 303- 795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-STOP (720-913-7867). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

CBS News Colorado asked the Colorado Department of Human Services why Myles was permitted to take the children overnight, given the history of violence in the home. DHS says it cannot comment on a case involving foster children due to privacy issues.