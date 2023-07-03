Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for 4 children out of Arapahoe County

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues an Endangered Missing Person Alert for multiple children.

According to the agency, four children are reportedly in danger and are searching for them out of Arapahoe County.

Please share this missing endangered alert and if you see them please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RPMgkSiJOk — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 3, 2023

The agency is searching for the following:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette B/M 4 foot 1 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds

7-yea- old Heaven Myles B/F 3 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 52 pounds

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette B/M 3 foot 5 inches tall and weight 45 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette B/M 3 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds

CBI says the children are believed to be with 47-yea-old Howard Myles a Black male standing 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with dreadlocks.

The agency believes they are traveling in a gold/taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with dark tinted windows and a sunroof.

If anyone has additional information on the whereabouts of the four children are to contact the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.