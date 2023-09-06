Watch CBS News
Hearing scheduled Wednesday for woman charged with killing, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord in Arcadia Terrace will appear in a Hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing Sandra Kolalou hope to learn more about DNA testing.

Kolalou is accused of murdering Frances Walker and concealment of a homicide. 

Prosecutors believe she killed Walker last fall out of anger about being evicted from Walker's rooming house.

Her murder trial is expected to begin in October. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

September 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

