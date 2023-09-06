Hearing scheduled Wednesday for woman charged with killing, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace

Hearing for woman charged with killing dismembering landlord happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord in Arcadia Terrace will appear in a Hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing Sandra Kolalou hope to learn more about DNA testing.

Kolalou is accused of murdering Frances Walker and concealment of a homicide.

Prosecutors believe she killed Walker last fall out of anger about being evicted from Walker's rooming house.

Her murder trial is expected to begin in October.