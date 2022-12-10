LOOK: Revere celebrates Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal win

REVERE - Soccer fans took to the streets in Revere to celebrate Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal victory over Portugal on Saturday.

People honked horns and waved flags in roadways and on Revere Beach as Morocco became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals. The win has generated an outpouring of pride in Arab communities all over the world.

"In the City of Revere we are proud to stand with our Moroccan brothers and sisters as they move to the next round of the World Cup!" Mayor Brian Arrigo wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, dozens of people gathered on Route 1A to celebrate after Morocco beat Spain, forcing State Police to shut down the area to traffic. Moroccans make up an estimated 10% of Revere's population, the city has said.

Morocco plays defending champion France on Wednesday.