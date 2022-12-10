Watch CBS News
Local News

LOOK: Revere celebrates Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal win

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fans in Revere celebrate Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal win
Fans in Revere celebrate Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal win 00:39

REVERE - Soccer fans took to the streets in Revere to celebrate Morocco's World Cup quarterfinal victory over Portugal on Saturday.

People honked horns and waved flags in roadways and on Revere Beach as Morocco became the first team from Africa to reach the World Cup semifinals. The win has generated an outpouring of pride in Arab communities all over the world.

"In the City of Revere we are proud to stand with our Moroccan brothers and sisters as they move to the next round of the World Cup!" Mayor Brian Arrigo wrote on Facebook.

In the City of Revere we are proud to stand with our Moroccan brothers and sisters as they move to the next round of the World Cup! #Morocco 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦

Posted by Mayor Brian Arrigo on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Earlier in the week, dozens of people gathered on Route 1A to celebrate after Morocco beat Spain, forcing State Police to shut down the area to traffic. Moroccans make up an estimated 10% of Revere's population, the city has said.

Morocco plays defending champion France on Wednesday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.