Health officials: Wear masks in crowded spaces because of flu, RSV, and COVID

BOSTON - As respiratory viruses surge all over the country, including here in Massachusetts, health officials are saying it's time to start wearing masks again.

Dr. Mallika Marshall said it's a small sacrifice to make to stay healthy during what is turning out to be a bad year for respiratory illnesses. She says from personal experience, the flu is everywhere and will likely be the worst flu season in a decade.

COVID cases are on the rise and people, both young and old, are still getting really sick from RSV. She said all of these infections can be prevented by wearing a high-quality medical mask, such as an N95 or KN95 model.

She recommends that we all wear masks when we're in crowded spaces: on public transportation, in airports, and on planes, in malls while we do our holiday shopping, and anywhere people congregate.

