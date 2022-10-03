Brian Hoyer traveled back with Patriots, team will evaluate QB situation on Monday

FOXBORO -- After suffering a head injury early in Sunday's Patriots loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brian Hoyer did travel back with the team on Sunday night. It remains unclear if the veteran backup will miss a significant amount of time, and the team will spend Monday reassessing its depth chart at QB.

Hoyer got the start Sunday in place of the injured Mac Jones, but left during New England's second offensive series after he hit the ground hard following a sack by Green Bay's Rashan Gary. Rookie Bailey Zappe played the rest of the day under center for the Patriots, throwing for 99 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 overtime loss.

With Jones expected to miss multiple weeks with his high ankle sprain and Hoyer's status unknown at the moment, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if the team will explore adding another quarterback this week. Before any roster decisions are made, Belichick said he wants to get an update on Hoyer.

"Yeah, we'll see. We'll evaluate things going forward and see where things stand. Today is the day to reassess things and figure things out, you know talk our medical staff," explained Belichick. "Postgame is, a lot of times, most of the time, it's really inconclusive. It's the next 24 to 48 hours. How the guys respond, what tests they do and so forth; all of that information comes in usually well after the game."

New England was also down its emergency quarterback on Sunday, with receiver Jakobi Meyers missing his second straight game with a knee injury. The Patriots don't have any other quarterbacks on their active roster, though practice squad receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. did play quarterback in college at Kentucky.

Chances are the Patriots will be adding another quarterback to the roster at some point this week, potentially poaching one from another team's practice squad.