What to know about melanoma and how to protect yourself

May 15, 2017, 8:15 AM | In the June issue of Good Housekeeping, Norah O'Donnell writes about her surprising melanoma diagnosis. Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer, and early detection made all the difference for O'Donnell. Her dermatologist, Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the risks and protection.