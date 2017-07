July 9, 2017, 8:18 AM | "I've got an old mule and her name is Sal, Fifteen years on the Erie Canal..." It's a treasured melody that celebrates life on a canal boat in the 19th century. Singer Dave Ruch performs "Low Bridge - Everybody Down" (a.k.a. "The Erie Canal Song"), by songwriter Thomas S. Allen. For more visit daveruch.com.