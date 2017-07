July 9, 2017, 10:13 AM | Louise Penny's immersive murder mysteries, set in her home province of Quebec, have drawn a large and loyal fan base. But writing came as a second career for the New York Times bestselling author, a former broadcaster who faced a debilitating struggle with alcoholism before taking up writing fiction. Martha Teichner visits Penny in the small town of Knowlton, which could be a stand-in for her fictional town of Three Pines, where too often there is murder afoot.